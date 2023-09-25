Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (87-68) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-86) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 25.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval (7-13) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 104 times and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 21-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Texas has scored 860 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule