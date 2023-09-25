The Los Angeles Angels and Nolan Schanuel hit the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Angels have +150 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 62-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

Texas has a 21-9 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Texas has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-65-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 37-37 34-23 53-44 60-52 27-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.