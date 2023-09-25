How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Randal Grichuk among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fourth in baseball with 223 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .457.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (860 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (8-8 with a 4.04 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Gray has collected 11 quality starts this year.
- Gray enters the game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
