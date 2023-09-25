On Monday, September 25, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (87-68) visit Brandon Drury's Los Angeles Angels (70-86) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-8, 4.04 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (7-13, 4.64 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 62, or 59.6%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 21-9 (70%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rangers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (39.8%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 4-10 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

