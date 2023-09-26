Tuesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (84-72) taking on the Houston Astros (86-71) at 10:05 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are George Kirby (11-10) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (9-4) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Astros have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Astros have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (806 total).

The Astros have the ninth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule