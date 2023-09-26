The Houston Astros (86-71) will look to Yordan Alvarez, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (84-72) at 10:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (11-10) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (9-4) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 10:05 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (11-10, 3.58 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.64 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (9-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 30th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Javier enters this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cristian Javier vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that is hitting .243 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 203 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Javier has thrown seven innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (11-10) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.58 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 29 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 29 starts this season.

Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

George Kirby vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 806 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1396 hits, fourth in baseball, with 217 home runs (seventh in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 6-for-25 with a double and an RBI over 6 2/3 innings.

