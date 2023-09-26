How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Justin Steele on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 299 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.
- Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (909 total).
- The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 189 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 792 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.282 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Elder is looking to collect his 17th quality start of the year.
- Elder has put up 26 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 30 outings this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Steele (16-5) will make his 30th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.
- Steele has made 26 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Jake Irvin
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Corbin
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Trevor Williams
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Max Fried
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Charlie Morton
|9/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Freddy Peralta
|9/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Wade Miley
|10/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
