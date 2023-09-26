Austin Riley will try to notch his 100th RBI of the year (he has 98) when his Atlanta Braves (100-56) take on the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Justin Steele (16-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (12-4) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, a 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.240 in 30 games this season.

He has 16 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Elder has made 26 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 792 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 189 home runs, 14th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Cubs one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-21 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 30th of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 29 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Steele is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the season.

Steele heads into this matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Justin Steele vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 909 total runs scored while batting .276 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .502 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 299 home runs (first in the league).

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Steele has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven.

