The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 150 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager is batting .300 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Seager has gotten a hit in 87 of 113 games this season (77.0%), including 44 multi-hit games (38.9%).

He has gone deep in 31 games this season (27.4%), homering in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 47.8% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored a run in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 49 .333 AVG .324 .403 OBP .376 .703 SLG .560 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 40/19 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings