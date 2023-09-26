Corey Seager vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 150 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager is batting .300 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 87 of 113 games this season (77.0%), including 44 multi-hit games (38.9%).
- He has gone deep in 31 games this season (27.4%), homering in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 47.8% of his games this year, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (20.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored a run in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|49
|.333
|AVG
|.324
|.403
|OBP
|.376
|.703
|SLG
|.560
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|40/19
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 28th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
