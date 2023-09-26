Jeremy Pena vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .264 with 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 95 of 144 games this season (66.0%), including 42 multi-hit games (29.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (62 of 144), with two or more runs 16 times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|67
|.249
|AVG
|.280
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.372
|SLG
|.396
|24
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|25
|51/25
|K/BB
|76/16
|10
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.