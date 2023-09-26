Jose Altuve vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 10:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this season (29 of 85), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.4%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.268
|AVG
|.353
|.380
|OBP
|.415
|.399
|SLG
|.665
|13
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|31
|37/28
|K/BB
|29/16
|5
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.58 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1).
