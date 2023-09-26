Leody Taveras -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .274 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 80th in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 89 of 137 games this year (65.0%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (27.0%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has had an RBI in 42 games this year (30.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (37.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Angels

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 69 .285 AVG .265 .333 OBP .308 .456 SLG .403 23 XBH 24 9 HR 4 37 RBI 28 59/17 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings