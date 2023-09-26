Leody Taveras vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .274 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 89 of 137 games this year (65.0%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (27.0%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has had an RBI in 42 games this year (30.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (37.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|69
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.308
|.456
|SLG
|.403
|23
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|4
|37
|RBI
|28
|59/17
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed four innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
