Alex Bregman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, September 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 90 walks while batting .259.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
- In 98 of 157 games this season (62.4%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 43 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (24 of 157), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (38.9%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (14.6%).
- He has scored a run in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|76
|.250
|AVG
|.267
|.358
|OBP
|.363
|.405
|SLG
|.457
|22
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|13
|42
|RBI
|54
|37/48
|K/BB
|48/42
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
