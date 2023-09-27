Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-72) against the Houston Astros (86-72) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 110 games, or 52.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 55 of its 103 games, or 53.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 808 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

