On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .268.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (96 of 145), with at least two hits 43 times (29.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (6.9%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in 36 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 68 .249 AVG .287 .321 OBP .333 .372 SLG .401 24 XBH 20 5 HR 5 26 RBI 25 51/25 K/BB 77/16 10 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings