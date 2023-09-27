Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks while batting .262.

Heim has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 123 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.7% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

In 47 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 58 .261 AVG .264 .323 OBP .319 .500 SLG .398 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 44 49/20 K/BB 44/18 0 SB 2

