The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 158 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 106 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (27 of 153), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.8% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 30 of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (43.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .408 .455 SLG .577 33 XBH 35 10 HR 19 48 RBI 62 41/34 K/BB 46/45 14 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings