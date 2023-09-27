On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .279.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 88 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 123), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (34 of 123), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).

He has scored in 60 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .263 AVG .294 .296 OBP .323 .352 SLG .457 14 XBH 24 2 HR 7 12 RBI 31 28/11 K/BB 38/8 1 SB 6

