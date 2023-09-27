Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (88-69) and the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on September 27.
The probable starters are Dane Dunning (11-6) for the Rangers and Griffin Canning (7-7) for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 31-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 868 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|L 9-3
|Cody Bradford vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.