Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (88-69) and the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on September 27.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (11-6) for the Rangers and Griffin Canning (7-7) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 31-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 868 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

