After hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.

In 67.0% of his 103 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 21.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 43 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 of 103 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .328 AVG .232 .349 OBP .265 .624 SLG .446 27 XBH 18 14 HR 9 35 RBI 25 37/4 K/BB 36/7 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings