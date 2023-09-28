Adolis García vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .719 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 38 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 90 of 144 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.8%).
- In 23.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 62 games this season (43.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 27 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this year (50.7%), including 27 multi-run games (18.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|68
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.601
|SLG
|.415
|40
|XBH
|27
|25
|HR
|13
|62
|RBI
|44
|80/34
|K/BB
|89/28
|4
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gilbert (13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9).
