Bell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pflugerville High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School at Central Texas Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elgin High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Cleburne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Lorena High School