We have 2023 high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Emerson High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 28

6:45 PM CT on September 28 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Sunset High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Harmony School Of Innovation at The Village School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at Ranchview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29

6:45 PM CT on September 29 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Irving High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Smith High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prince of Peace Christian School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Silverton, TX

Silverton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at H Grady Spruce High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

W W Samuell High School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carter High School at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Woodrow Wilson

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School