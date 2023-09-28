Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Emerson High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Harmony School Of Innovation at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prince of Peace Christian School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Silverton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at H Grady Spruce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W W Samuell High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitney High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
