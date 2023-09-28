We have 2023 high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Emerson High School at Creekview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    R L Turner High School at Sunset High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Harmony School Of Innovation at The Village School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Dallas High School at Ranchview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Irving High School at Berkner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newman Smith High School at Molina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lewisville, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Coppell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Coppell, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prince of Peace Christian School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Silverton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Oak Cliff High School at H Grady Spruce High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    W W Samuell High School at W H Adamson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carter High School at L G Pinkston High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Woodrow Wilson

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitney High School at James Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seagoville High School at Hillcrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

