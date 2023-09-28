Galveston County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brazoswood at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28

Location: Webster, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Lake High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29

Location: League City, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Falls High School at Clear Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Webster, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Catholic School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Santa Fe High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend