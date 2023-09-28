Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mills County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Mills County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Mills County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Priddy ISD at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Lohn, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Goldthwaite High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: De Leon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.