Mitch Garver vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .281.
- Garver will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last outings.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), with more than one hit 19 times (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has an RBI in 30 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.291
|AVG
|.269
|.392
|OBP
|.368
|.536
|SLG
|.500
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (13-7) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.