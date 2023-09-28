Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings
We have wide receiver rankings available for you, going into Week 4 of the NFL campaign -- see below prior to locking in your fantasy lineup!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 4
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|90.8
|30.3
|13
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|90.2
|30.1
|11.7
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|76.8
|25.6
|12.7
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|75.2
|25.1
|12.3
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|64.7
|21.6
|9.3
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|64.2
|21.4
|14
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|58.9
|19.6
|10.7
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|58.5
|19.5
|9.3
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|55.1
|18.4
|8.3
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|54
|18
|11.3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|52.9
|17.6
|9.3
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|52.2
|17.4
|10.7
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|52.1
|17.4
|7
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|50.3
|16.8
|8.7
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|50.2
|16.7
|8.7
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|47.6
|15.9
|6.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|47.3
|15.8
|8.3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|47.2
|15.7
|8
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|47
|15.7
|7.7
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|44.6
|22.3
|11
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|44.4
|14.8
|6.3
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|43.9
|14.6
|7.7
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|43.9
|14.6
|10
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|43.5
|14.5
|6.3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|43.3
|14.4
|10.7
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|43.2
|14.4
|7.3
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|42.8
|14.3
|7.7
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|41.9
|14
|6.7
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|41.5
|13.8
|8.3
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|40.5
|13.5
|7.3
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|40.2
|20.1
|7
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|39.9
|13.3
|8.3
|Marvin Mims
|Broncos
|39.8
|13.3
|3
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|39.3
|13.1
|7.7
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|37.3
|12.4
|7
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|36.7
|12.2
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|36.3
|12.1
|8.7
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|35.6
|17.8
|6.5
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|35.6
|11.9
|6.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|35.3
|11.8
|4
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|34.6
|11.5
|8.7
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|34
|11.3
|5
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|33
|11
|9.3
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|31.6
|10.5
|5.3
|Robert Woods
|Texans
|31.5
|10.5
|8.3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|29.3
|9.8
|8.3
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|29.1
|9.7
|5
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|29.1
|9.7
|6.3
|Brandon Johnson
|Broncos
|28.9
|9.6
|3
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|28.1
|9.4
|8.3
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|27.4
|9.1
|8
|Calvin Austin III
|Steelers
|26.7
|8.9
|5.3
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|26.5
|8.8
|4.7
|Kalif Raymond
|Lions
|26.2
|8.7
|3.3
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|26.1
|8.7
|3.3
|Nelson Agholor
|Ravens
|25.2
|12.6
|5
|Skyy Moore
|Chiefs
|24.6
|8.2
|4.3
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|24.6
|8.2
|4
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|24.2
|12.1
|5.5
|Drake London
|Falcons
|23.8
|7.9
|5
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 28
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 1
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 1
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 2
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.