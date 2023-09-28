Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dunbar High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northwest High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.