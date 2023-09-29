Adolis García vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 145 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 63 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (74 of 145), with two or more runs 27 times (18.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|69
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.294
|.601
|SLG
|.425
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|90/29
|4
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.