How to Watch the Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Corbin Carroll and Alex Bregman will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Fueled by 515 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 816.
- The Astros have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to J.P. France (11-6) for his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- In 23 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.