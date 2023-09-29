If you live in Chambers County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Baytown, TX

Baytown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anahuac High School at Orangefield High School