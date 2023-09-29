We have 2023 high school football action in Comal County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Comal County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at New Braunfels Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: New Braunfels, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

