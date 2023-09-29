Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hill County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Aquilla High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitney High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.