Jeremy Pena vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 97 of 146 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 146), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (24.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (42.5%), including 16 multi-run games (11.0%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|69
|.249
|AVG
|.285
|.321
|OBP
|.331
|.372
|SLG
|.398
|24
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|25
|51/25
|K/BB
|77/16
|10
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 34th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 203 2/3 innings pitched, with 213 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.