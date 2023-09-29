Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lavaca County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Christian School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shiner High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bloomington, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
