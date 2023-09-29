Leody Taveras and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .270.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 90 of 140 games this season (64.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this year (43 of 140), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52 of 140 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .285 AVG .258 .333 OBP .299 .456 SLG .402 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 29 59/17 K/BB 56/17 8 SB 6

