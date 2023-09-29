Leody Taveras vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .270.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 90 of 140 games this season (64.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this year (43 of 140), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 140 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.285
|AVG
|.258
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.456
|SLG
|.402
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|59/17
|K/BB
|56/17
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (4-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.