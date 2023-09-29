Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73.6% of his 159 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.7% of them.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 66 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year (89 of 159), with two or more runs 23 times (14.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 78 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .335 .535 SLG .424 42 XBH 30 18 HR 11 54 RBI 45 43/35 K/BB 64/35 9 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings