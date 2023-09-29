Michael Brantley vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After batting .342 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .319 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Brantley has had a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits six times (46.2%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this year (30.8%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.
- In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.318
|AVG
|.320
|.348
|OBP
|.308
|.455
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-8) to make his 34th start of the season. He is 17-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 213 strikeouts through 203 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.49), 12th in WHIP (1.115), and 18th in K/9 (9.4).
