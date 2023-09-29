Nate Lowe -- .075 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 113 of 158 games this season (71.5%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (25.9%).

Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (10.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 78 .270 AVG .255 .360 OBP .362 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 77/51 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings