    • Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bandera High School at Robstown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Robstown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edna High School at London High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

