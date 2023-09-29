Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Nueces County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bandera High School at Robstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Robstown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edna High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
