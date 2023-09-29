Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Presidio County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Presidio County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Presidio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Animas High School at Marfa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Marfa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
