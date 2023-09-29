Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 29
Adolis Garcia rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (89-70) game against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (4-5) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-4) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
- Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners
- He will take the mound against a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (14th in the league) with 206 total home runs (12th in MLB play).
- In 11 innings over two appearances against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi has a 4.09 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP while his opponents are batting .179.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (4-5) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.39, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.
- Woo has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Bryan Woo vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks second in the league (.457) and 233 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 12-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.
