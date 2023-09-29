Starr County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Williamson County
  • Denton County
  • El Paso County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Waller County
  • Dallas County
  • Montague County
  • Mills County
  • Montgomery County
  • Coryell County

    • Starr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Rio Grande City High School at Orange Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Orange Grove, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.