The UTEP Miners (1-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA foe, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) in a matchup on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Miners favored to win by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • UTEP has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Miners have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Louisiana Tech has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UTEP 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

