We have 2023 high school football action in Walker County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Walker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lutheran North Academy at Alpha Omega Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Huntsville, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Waverly High School at Warren High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Warren, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

