Alex Bregman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .132 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 54 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 100 of 159 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- Looking at the 159 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 61 of 159 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.1% of his games this year (78 of 159), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|78
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.456
|22
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|13
|42
|RBI
|54
|37/48
|K/BB
|49/44
|4
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 15th, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.