The Houston Astros visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

The Astros will send Justin Verlander (12-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Sep. 25 8.0 3 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 18 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 12 7.0 8 5 5 7 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 7.0 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 6.0 8 6 6 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 160 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 111 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.368/.513 on the year.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI (160 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .261/.363/.432 on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 53 bases.

He has a .289/.364/.512 slash line so far this season.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .259/.334/.499 slash line so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

