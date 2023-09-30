The UCF Knights (3-1) and the Baylor Bears (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Offensively, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by putting up 565 yards per game. The defense ranks 58th (347 yards allowed per game). Baylor ranks 20th-worst in points per game (20), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 84th in the FBS with 26.8 points surrendered per contest.

Baylor vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Baylor vs. UCF Key Statistics

Baylor UCF 404.8 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 565 (7th) 376 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (55th) 139.8 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.3 (3rd) 265 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.8 (15th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has racked up 647 yards (161.8 per game) while completing 49.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 36 times for 160 yards (40 per game).

Dawson Pendergrass has taken 28 carries and totaled 134 yards with one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. leads his team with 223 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Hal Presley has caught 11 passes and compiled 172 receiving yards (43 per game).

Drake Dabney's 17 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has racked up 638 yards (159.5 ypg) on 37-of-57 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 80 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 23 carries.

Johnny Richardson has 289 rushing yards on 39 carries.

RJ Harvey has rushed for 283 yards (70.8 per game) on 52 carries with five touchdowns, while also checking in with 156 yards in the passing game (on seven catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Kobe Hudson's team-high 463 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 219 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

