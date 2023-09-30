Fresno State vs. Nevada Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Fresno State Bulldogs will take down the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 30 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Fresno State vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Nevada (+24.5)
|Over (50.5)
|Fresno State 41, Nevada 19
Fresno State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 96.8% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs have beaten the spread three times in three games.
- Fresno State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.
- Two Bulldogs games (out of three) have hit the over this year.
- The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 3.0 higher than the average total in Fresno State games this season.
Nevada Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.
- The Wolf Pack is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Nevada is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this season.
- The Wolf Pack have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
- The average point total for Nevada this season is 10.0 points higher than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Fresno State
|38.8
|19.0
|43.5
|20.5
|34.0
|17.5
|Nevada
|17.0
|41.3
|15.0
|32.0
|19.0
|50.5
