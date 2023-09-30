SEC rivals will clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) face the Auburn Tigers (3-1). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 34, Georgia 14

Auburn 34, Georgia 14 Georgia has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Auburn lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+14.5)



Auburn (+14.5) Georgia is winless against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Auburn has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Georgia and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 45.5 points three times this season.

This season, Auburn has played two games with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 73.5 points per game, 28 points more than the total of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 47.5 47.5 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 56.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 38.8 47 30.5 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

